Pokemon Go Announces November 2021 Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go has announced its plans for its next Community Day. The November 2021 Community Day will feature Shinx, the Electric-type Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Shinx is a somewhat rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as the Pokemon usually only appears in eggs and raid battles as opposed to being found in the wild. The event will take place on November 21st from 11 AM to 5 PM and will feature many of the standard hallmarks seen in past Community Days, including a boosted rate of Shiny Shinx. This will be the last “regular” Community Day of the year, as December’s two-day Community Day event will feature all of the Pokemon that appeared in past Community Day events.

Pokemon Go is pulling out the stops to make this Community Day extra enticing to fans. While Shiny Shinx has been in Pokemon Go for years, the game is introducing a brand new move and adding some extra bonuses during the event. The new move is Psychic Fangs, a low Power Psychic-type move that lowers the Defense of opposing Pokemon in PvP battles that Luxray learns when evolved during the event. The move will add some extra viability to Luxray in competitive formats, especially when paired with a move like Wild Charge.

The Community Day will also feature some significant bonuses not usually seen in past Community Day events, including a 3x Transfer Candy bonus and four times the chance to receive XL Candy when transferring a Pokemon. Additionally, the event will also feature a 1/4 Egg Hatch bonus for eggs incubated after the start of the event.

The transfer bonuses make Pokemon Go Halloween candy bonus feel a bit redundant. Currently, the game has a 2x Transfer Candy bonus active as part of its Halloween event. However, players can still gain access to several new Pokemon as part of the event, including Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist, Phantump, and Trevenant. The event previously introduced Galarian Slowking as a new evolution last week. The Halloween event will run from today until 8 PM local time on October 31st.