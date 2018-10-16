Pokemon Go Accidentally Adds Wrong Pokemon to Egg Pool

Pokemon Go is adding a bunch of new Pokemon to the game, but it seems to have made a regrettable error.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go added over 20 new Pokemon species to the game as the start of its rollout of Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Players recently discovered that the popular Pokemon Riolu (which evolves into Lucario) was added to the game via 10 KM eggs, but it seems that Niantic made a mistake when adding another popular Pokemon species to the egg pool.

Players are reporting that the Electric-Type Pokemon Luxio is hatching from 10 KM eggs. That’s a bit of a problem as Luxio is the evolved form of Shinx. While players initially assumed that this was a hoax of some kind, we’ve now seen at least three reports of Luxio hatching, including the one below:



Obviously, evolved Pokemon aren’t supposed to hatch from eggs so this is clearly some sort of error. And because of the mistake, Niantic is getting raked across the coals by some longtime Pokemon fans.



Luckily, this seems like an easy enough fix, and we’re guessing that it will be corrected later today. We’ll have to see whether the Shinx family remains exclusive to 10 KM egg hatches, or if it will eventually appear in the wild.

Other “Gen 4” Pokemon that might be difficult to find include three new regional-exclusive Pokemon: Carnivine, Chatot, and Parichisu. Carnivine can only be found in the southeastern part of the United States, Chatot is exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere and Parichisu is exclusive to Canada.

We’ll have more coverage of all the big changes to Pokemon Go in the days ahead. If you find a 10 KM egg, be sure to hatch it soon for a chance to grab a egg-hatched Luxio before its too late.