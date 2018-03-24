Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Bulbasaur Family Ahead of Community Day

Pokemon Go looks to be adding three more Shiny Pokemon this weekend.

A popular dataminer has confirmed that Pokemon Go developers have added Shiny versions of Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur to the game ahead of Sunday’s Community Day mini-event. This month’s Community Day will focus on Bulbasaur and it appears that players will have the chance to find and capture its Shiny variant as part of the events.

Shiny Pokemon have variant colorations than their non-Shiny counterparts and are highly prized due to their rarity. A Shiny Bulbasaur has a slightly greener skintone than its non Shiny counterpart. Shiny Ivysaur and Shiny Venusaur both have green skin and yellow flowers on their back instead of a red plant.

Assuming that Pokemon Go does officially add Shiny versions of the Bulbasaur line tomorrow, it means that the game developers have added nine new Shiny Pokemon to the game this week. Shiny versions of Magby, Magmar, Togepi, Togetic, Wynaut, and Wobbuffet were all added to the game on Thursday as part of the game’s Eggstravaganza event. Pokemon Go also added a Shiny version of the Legendary Pokemon Lugia earlier this month.

Sunday’s Community Day event will also give players a chance to obtain a Venusaur that knows the powerful Grass-Type move Frenzy Plant. In order to get a Frenzy Plant Venusaur, players will need to evolve an Ivysaur during the mini-event, which only lasts three hours. Bulbasaur will also appear in much higher frequencies, although they’ll still have their low base catch rate and won’t be particularly easy to catch.

March’s Community Day will take place during the following hours:

Asia-Pacific region: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

Community Days have been popular events for the Pokemon Go community, as they give players a chance to stock up on rare Pokemon, provide great bonuses, and give players a chance to find Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon seem to have a boosted encounter rate during the events, so many players end Community Day with at least one new Shiny Pokemon in their possession.

Players should also take advantage of the ongoing Eggstravaganza Event, which gives players extra candy for hatching eggs, Double Stardust, and special 2KM eggs that hold rare Pokemon.