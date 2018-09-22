Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Chikorita to Community Day

Pokemon Go has added the Shiny version of Chikorita to celebrate the first day of fall and the Pokemon’s Community.

Players in Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe have reported that Shiny Chikorita appeared as expected for today’s Community Day event. Shiny Pokemon are alternately colored versions of Pokemon species that are usually quite rare.

The most notable difference between a non-Shiny Chikorita and a Shiny Chikorita is the leaf on top of their heads. A normal Chikorita has a healthy green colored leaf, but a Shiny Chikorita’s leaf is brown, which is fitting as today is the first day of the fall season in the United States and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere.

As part of today’s event, Chikorita will spawn much more frequently for the three hour event window, giving players plenty of chances to capture the Starter Pokemon. Players will also get increased XP for catching Pokemon and benefit from lures with extended timers.

In addition, any Meganium evolved during the Community Day event will know the move “Frenzy Plant,” one of the most effective Grass-Type moves in the game.

Of course, what has players really talking about today’s Community Day event is the strange Pokemon that has appeared in mass quantities after the event was over. A Pokemon with a hexagonal nut for a head appeared in mass quantities after the end of Europe and Asia’s Community Day events, only to turn into Ditto after its caught. Leading theories is that the Pokemon is either a brand new species or a tease for the release of Kecleon later this year.

Community Day will run from 2 PM to 5 PM ET in North and South America. For your best chance of capturing a Shiny Chikorita, we recommend heading to an area with plenty of PokeStops. Good luck adding this rare Pokemon to your collection!