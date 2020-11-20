Pokemon Go: Everything You Need to Know About Magmar Community Day

Pokemon Go's second Community Day in November is about to kick off. Pokemon Go will launch its Magmar Community Day on November 21st, the second Community Day held this month. Like the Electabuzz Community Day, this Community Day focuses on an evolved Pokemon. Like other Community Days, the Magmar Community Day offers players an opportunity to catch a ton of the featured Pokemon, complete Special Research, and even potentially find a Shiny Pokemon. Here's everything you need to know about the Magmar Community Day event.

Community Day Start Time:

The Magmar Community Day is on November 21st from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Rewards and Perks:

The biggest reward players can get is a special Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt. Any Magmar evolved into Magmortar during the event will automatically know Thunderbolt, a move that Magmortar (as an Fire-type Pokemon) can't usually learn. An Magmortar with Thunderbolt gives the Pokemon a move to use against Water-type Pokemon, a type its usually weak against. Players can get this special Magmortar until 7 PM local time.

Players can also complete a special Timed Research quest during the event, along with special Field Research focused on catching Magmar. Notably, some of these rewards will give out Sinnoh Stones as rewards, which players need to evolve Magmar into Magmortar.

Players will also be able to benefit from eggs requiring only one-fourth of their usual distance to hatch, and incense that lasts three hours instead of their usual time. Keep in mind that the eggs must be placed in an incubator after the event starts to qualify for this bonus.

Shiny Magmar:

Of course, the biggest draw of the event is that the Shiny Rate for Magmar will be boosted, meaning that the event is your best chance of snagging a Shiny Magmar. Shiny Magmar are a distinctively pink color and are usually extremely rare. Since players can now transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go into Pokemon Home, tomorrow's event is a great chance to add Magmar and Magmortar to your wider Shiny collection.