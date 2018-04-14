Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Mareep Family Ahead of Community Day

Pokemon Go‘s next Community Day will continue the tradition of having Shiny Pokemon to hunt.

Yesterday evening, a popular dataminer confirmed that Pokemon Go developers had added Shiny versions of Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos ahead of tomorrow’s Community Day event.

The Mareep family of Pokemon will be the focus of the next Community Day event. Not only will Mareep appear in mass amounts during a three hour period, they’ll also get reduced hatch distances for eggs during the event. Any Ampharos evolved during the three hour event will also get a special move, Dragon Pulse, that it can’t usually learn.

Shiny versions of Pokemon have alternate coloration from their normal non-Shiny counterparts and are prized by many players for their rarity. A Shiny Mareep has purple wool instead of its usual off-white color. The Shiny Flaaffy is almost identical to its non-Shiny counterpart (a Shiny Flaaffy has a green tail ball instead of blue), but the Shiny Ampharos has purple skin instead of yellow skin. All three Pokemon’s tails glow pink when Shiny instead of yellow.

As with other Community Day events, it’s likely that Shiny rates for Mareep will be significantly increased during the event, making tomorrow your best chance to grab this particular Shiny Pokemon.

The Community Day event will only last for a three hour period, so players only have a short time to catch as many Mareep as they can. Sunday’s event time varies by region and are as follows:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST

Players can also take advantage of the Kanto Week event during Community Day. The event will give players a chance to get double candies for every Pokemon they catch, which means it’ll be easy to accumulate enough Mareep candies to evolve one into Ampharos and power it all the way up. Buddy distance is also decreased during the Kanto event, so players can get some extra candies while walking around tomorrow.

Be sure to take advantage of tomorrow’s Community Day event and hopefully you’ll get a Shiny Mareep to add to your collection!