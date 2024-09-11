Pokemon Go Adding New Shiny in Upcoming Research Day Event

Over the last two decades, the Pokemon franchise has introduced a lot of creatures based on apes, gorillas, monkeys, and anything that might fall in or adjacent to the simian family. Pokemon Go will be celebrating these Pokemon later this month as part of a Research Day event. The event will take place on Sunday, September 22nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that time, players will be able to find Field Research tasks that fit the day's theme by spinning the Photo Discs found at PokeStops and Gyms. Doing so will lead to encounters with Oranguru and Passimian. Meanwhile, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild:

Aipom

Chimchar

Grookey

Mankey

Slakoth

In addition to Field Research tasks, players can get additional encounters with Passimian and Oranguru by purchasing Paid Timed Research. Priced at $2.00, the Paid Timed Research expires at 5 p.m. when the event comes to an end. The Research Day will see the in-game debut of Shiny Passimian. Buying Paid Timed Research will not give players an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Passimian, or Shiny Oranguru. However, if you're a player that really wants a Shiny Passimian, you might benefit simply based on the increased number of encounters!

What Does Shiny Passimian Look Like?

The Shiny version of Passimian doesn't feature radically different colors, but it does have enough differences to make it distinctive. Some of the Pokemon's white patches of fur have been swapped for gray, while some of the existing gray has been swapped for a dark blue. The green "helmet" Passimian wears has also been given an orange color with a white stripe. The ball Passimian carries has also been given that color scheme. An image of Shiny Passimian from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Passimian and Oranguru first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, where the two were version exclusive counterparts; Passimian was found in Pokemon Sun, while Oranguru could only be found in Pokemon Moon. The only way to get the other Pokemon was by trading with another player, but luckily Pokemon Go fans don't have to worry about those kinds of requirements!

Are you looking forward to this new Pokemon Go event? What do you think of Shiny Passimian? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!