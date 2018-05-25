‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Five Shiny Prehistoric Pokemon for Adventure Week Event

Five classic Pokemon are getting the Shiny treatment for Pokemon Go‘s Shiny Week event.

Pokemon Go developers have added Shiny versions of Kabuto, Kabutops, Omanyte, Omastar, and Aerodactyl for Adventure Week, which just started earlier today. The five Pokemon were the first set of “fossil” Pokemon resurrected using modern technology and ancient fossils in Pokemon Red and Blue.

The news was first reported by Pokemon Go dataminer Chrales and confirmed by players finding the new Shiny Pokemon in the wild shortly after the event began at 4 PM ET.

Shiny Pokemon have alternate colorations than their normal non-Shiny versions and are highly prized by many players for their rarity.

Shiny versions of Omanyte and Omastar have a purple body instead of its usual light blue, while Kabuto and Kabutops both have light green shells. Shiny Aerodactyl is a light purple instead of grey…although some players might have trouble differentiating between the two versions.

The five new Pokemon join an ever-growing roster of Pokemon with Shiny versions, as Pokemon Go has added at least a handful of new Shiny Pokemon every month.

The full list of Shiny Pokemon includes: Pikachu, Pichu, Raichu, Gyarados, Magikarp, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Mawile, Absol, Snorunt, Glalie, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Swablu, Altaria, Luvdisc, Poochyena, Mightyena, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Togepi, Togetic, Magby, Wynaut, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur. Lugia, Murkrow, Magmar, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, Medicham, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, and Ho-Oh.

Unlike Community Day mini-events, it’s unlikely that players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon during Adventure Week. Your best bet of grabbing one of these ultra-rare Pokemon is to tap on them every time one pops up on the overworld map. Players won’t be able to tell whether a Pokemon is Shiny until they encounter it on the capture screen.

In addition to the opportunity of catching the new Shiny Pokemon, players also earn Buddy candies four times as fast and will get extra XP for collecting items from PokeStops and gyms. They’ll also have the opportunity to complete new Field Research tasks, and battle Aerodactyl as a Raid Boss.

Adventure Week runs from today through June 5th.