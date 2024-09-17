Pokemon Go Announces Sewaddle Community Day Event

It's only been a few days since Pokemon Go held a Ponyta Community Day for the month of September, and Niantic has now revealed its plans for October's event. On Saturday, October 5th, Sewaddle will be taking the spotlight between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time. During that time, Sewaddle will appear much more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny. The Bug/Grass-type Pokemon might seem like an unusual choice for October, as opposed to a Ghost or Dark-type. However, with fall in full swing by early October, it makes sense to pick a Pokemon that makes its own clothing out of leaves!

What Does Shiny Sewaddle Look Like?

Shiny Sewaddle is fairly similar to the normally colored version. The differences are pretty slight, with a light green replacing the normal yellow on Sewaddle's head, a darker green leaf-based clothing, and a dark orange on Sewaddle's nose and appendages. Sewaddle's first evolution Swadloon has the most unique appearance out of the three Shiny versions, with a light green cloak, white face, and brown leaves. The final evolution, Leavanny, doesn't offer much change, with some lighter shades of green and yellow versus the standard. An image of Shiny Sewaddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Sewaddle Community Day Bonuses and Featured Attack

During Sewaddle Community Day, players can look forward to several in-game bonuses. These bonuses include double Candy on Catches, as well as a doubled chance of getting Candy XL for players over Level 31. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will also last for three hours. Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will take 1/4 the normal distance, making them easier to hatch. Players that evolve a Swadloon before 10 p.m. local time will get a Leavanny that has the Featured Attack Shadow Claw. The move has a power of 9 in Trainer Battles and 6 in Gyms and Raids.

Players that miss the event will have a second chance at finding Shiny Sewaddle between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time. During those hours, Swadloon will appear in four-star Raids. These Raids can only be completed locally, and not remotely. If Swadloon is successfully defeated, the area around the Gym will by surrounded by Sewaddle for 30 minutes, with Shiny Sewaddle appearing at the same frequency as they do during normal Community Day hours.

Are you looking forward to this Community Day event? Did you find a Shiny Ponyta last weekend? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!