Pokemon Go Reveals Slowpoke Event Details

Pokemon Go has provided players with additional details about its upcoming Slowpoke event, which will add the Galarian variant of Slowpoke to the game as well as Mega Slowbro. The event will launch on June 8th and run through June 13th, and will feature various Poison-type Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids. That's a good thing, as players can only evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokemon while Galarian Slowpoke is their buddy. Pokemon Go also confirmed that Galarian Slowking won't appear in the game as part of this event.

In addition to Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, Slowbro, and Vigoroth will appear more often in the wild during the event. Meanwhile, Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr will appear in 1-Star raids, and Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak will appear in 3-Star raids.

Pokemon Go will also add event-exclusive Field Research and a Collection Challenge during the event. In addition to rewarding XP and Ultra Balls, the Collection Challenge event will also reward a Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item. All players can also collect an Event Box containing 20 Poke Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King’s Rock.

The event is the first in Pokemon Go's new Season of Discovery, the latest in-game "season" to appear in the game. As with other seasons, the Season of Discovery came with wholesale changes to many Pokemon spawns, some of which are based on location. Another big change coming with the Season of Discovery is that only one Mega-Evolved Pokemon is appearing in Mega Raids at a time. Previously, the game had a pool of three Mega-Evolved Pokemon appearing in Mega Raids, which swapped out every few weeks. You can check out a full rundown of the Season of Discovery here.

After the Slowpoke event is complete, players can look forward to the return of a Solstice-themed event, as well as a mystery event taking place at the end of the month. Pokemon Go is also teasing the appearance of some mystery Legendary Pokemon and a Bidoof-themed event to end the month.