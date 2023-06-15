Pokemon Go's Solstice Horizons Event Makes a Rare Pokemon Easier to Catch

A new Pokemon Go event is set to begin this week, and it will make it easier for players to obtain the Pokemon Cosmog. The event is called Solstice Horizons, and it's set to begin on June 16th at 10 a.m. and end on June 25th at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can expect to see different Pokemon appearing during the day and night, with a big focus on the Pokemon Solrock, Lunatone, and both versions of Sneasel. The event will also have a new Special Research Story called "Starry Skies" that will allow players to catch Cosmog.

Players can get the Special Research Story by signing into Pokemon Go at any point during the event, and once they've done so, they can complete it at any time. Cosmog was added to Pokemon Go last year, but players were only able to get one, forcing them to decide between evolving Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala. At the time, Niantic indicated that players would have the opportunity to get more Cosmog "in the distant future," and it seems that future is now! Players that want another Cosmog on top of this one will have the option of purchasing the Special Research Story to play through a second time; the cost will be $5.00.

During the event, players can look forward to double Stardust on catches. The game will also see the Pokemon Go debut of Shiny Fomantis. Players can expect to see Fomantis during the day and at night during the event. Meanwhile, the Johto version of Sneasel will appear exclusively at night, and the Hisuian Sneasel will be obtainable only during the day. Both Sneasel versions will also appear in One-Star Raids.

All in all, this event should be an exciting one for Pokemon Go players! Fans have been patiently waiting for a chance to get another Cosmog, and for those trying to finish the Alola Pokedex, this should bring them one step closer!

Do you plan on participating in Solstice Horizons? Which Legendary Pokemon did you evolve Cosmoem into before? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!