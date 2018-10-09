‘Pokemon Go’ Plans Big Stat and Spawn Rebalance Soon

Pokemon Go‘s metagame is about to get a major overhaul in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced plans for a major stat rebalance in the coming weeks that corresponds with the rollout of “Gen 4” Pokemon to the game. The rebalance will mostly affect CP, Defense, and Stamina stats in the hopes of making more Pokemon useful to the game….and to keep some Pokemon from becoming overpowered.

The biggest changes will involve Defense and Stamina values, in order to make Pokemon with high Defense stats harder to beat. In the past, most Pokemon with high Defense (which blunts the amount of damage a Pokemon takes from attacks) was offset by a low Stamina stat (which determines HP), so the changes will either involve making Defense a lot more effective in blocking attacks or by upping their Stamina stats significantly.

CP values are also being adjusted to improve game balance. CP is a combined stat to show a Pokemon’s relative strength and usefulness in comparison to other Pokemon. However, certain Legendary Pokemon have significantly higher CP than non-Legendary Pokemon, so the rebalance might just be a way to keep players from totally dumping their non-Legendary Pokemon to the wayside.

It also appears that some Pokemon’s HP are getting nerfed in order to close the gap between Pokemon with high HP and low HP. This could mean that some Pokemon will no longer be “glass cannons” or that some Pokemon will be less effective in gyms.

We’re also getting some major changes to spawn rates because of weather or in certain areas. Spawn rates won’t be affected as much by weather moving forward, and certain areas like parks and nature reserves will have more diversity in what Pokemon appear. Some players took that to mean that Pokemon Go was getting rid of Pokemon nests (places where tons of the same Pokemon appear at once), but that’s purely speculation.

We don’t know when these changes will occur, but it sounds like it’ll happen very soon. We’ll have more info as Pokemon Go provides it.