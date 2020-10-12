Pokemon Go Teases New Team Rocket Eggs

✖

Pokemon Go is teasing a brand new type of egg. Pokemon Go's social media profiles are teasing a new type of egg for players to hatch, which will likely tie into some new Team Rocket research and quests. The Italian Pokemon Go was the first to post about a new type of eggs with red dots, which (per the post) was "found" by Spark recently. No other information was officially provided about the new type of eggs, but Pokemon Go has previously noted that they will be shifting around its egg pools later today.

Mmm, e questo che cos'è? Ci è giunta voce che Spark abbia trovato uno strano Uovo rosso. 🥚🔴 Continuate a seguirci per saperne di più. pic.twitter.com/qgjPlTq4HA — Pokémon GO Italia (@PokemonGOit) October 12, 2020

Thanks to dataminers, we already have an idea as to what the new eggs will contain. These eggs, called Strange Eggs in Pokemon Go's code, will contain Dark-type and Poison-type Pokemon and will be available as prizes for defeating Team Rocket leaders...if players have a slot free. As of press time, we don't know how much players will have to walk to hatch the eggs. The eggs will be introduced alongside some new Special Research that features Shadow Mewtwo.

Although adding another egg type that only contains two types of Pokemon seems a bit superfluous, it should be noted that several rare Pokemon are either Dark-type or Poison-type. Most notably, Deino is a Dark-type Pokemon and is among the hardest Pokemon to find in Pokemon Go currently. Other notable Pokemon that could appear in the eggs include Absol, Gastly, Larvitar, and Zorua.

We'll see if the datamine holds up or if Pokemon Go has any other information to share over the next couple of days. Expect to hear more news in the coming days.