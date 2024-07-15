Pokemon Go Adding Tandemaus in New Event, But There’s a Catch

Pokemon Go has been gradually making its way through the Paldea region over the last year, adding a number of favorites that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This week, a new event will kick off called Better Together, and it will see the Pokemon Go debut of Tandemaus and its evolved form Maushold. That’s great news for fans of the new Normal-types, but there’s a catch: Tandemaus will not be appearing in the wild just yet. Instead, players will have to find it during Party Play encounters, or by completing certain Field Research tasks and Timed Research. Since those task encounters will feature a bunch of other Pokemon, Party Play might end up being the best option.

Party Play is one of several ways that Niantic is trying to get fans actively playing outside with other people. Since Tandemaus is the Couple Pokemon, it’s actually kind of fitting to lock it behind a feature where people have to play together. Evolving Tandemaus into Maushold will require 50 Candies. Readers should note that in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Maushold has two different forms: one a family of three, and the other a family of four. At this time, Niantic has not revealed if that will also be the case in Pokemon Go.

Better Together will begin on Wednesday, July 17th at 10 a.m., and will run through Monday, July 22nd at 8 p.m. local time. During the event, players can expect a number of bonuses. There will be double Candy on Catches (making it easier to evolve Tandemaus) as well as 4x XP on Catches. Since the theme is all about working together, players will also see their Friendship levels increasing at a greater rate when they participate in activities like trading, opening Gifts, or battling together (in Raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles).

Fans of Tandemaus will be happy to know that Pokemon Go will be adding some new avatar items to celebrate its arrival. A Tandemaus Hoodie will be sold, as well Tandemaus Slippers. At this time, Niantic has not announced pricing for either of these new items, but they’ll be made available during the event.

