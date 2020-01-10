Pokemon Go Adds Trade Evolutions

Pokemon Go has added a new trade evolution mechanic to the game. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced the addition of Trade Evolution – an iconic part of the Pokemon franchise. Players can trade certain Pokemon (such as Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter) to a friend in order to lower that Pokemon’s Candy cost to evolve. From what we’ve seen, trading an eligible Pokemon reduces the Evolution Cost to zero candies, but it’s only been tested on one Pokemon. Four Pokemon just introduced to the games – Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet – are also eligible for Pokemon Go‘s Trade Evolution. One key to the new mechanic is that it only lowers the cost to evolve a Pokemon – players can still stockpile Candies if they don’t wish to trade one of their Pokemon. Note that Trading an eligible Pokemon also doesn’t automatically evolve a Pokemon like it does in the game.

Although not the same as the main series games, Pokemon Go‘s version of Trade Evolutions does represent another step towards representing every aspect of the game. Over time, we’ve seen features from Trainer Battles to Trading to Item Evolutions added to Pokemon Go, all of which are based off of classic features. Most recently, Pokemon Go added a Friendship feature which encourages players to interact regularly with their Pokemon, mimicking recent games and fulfilling one of their oldest promises to their fandbase.

The new Trade Evolution mechanic is available now in Pokemon Go. You can test it out on one of your older Pokemon today, or catch some of the newer Pokemon to see just how