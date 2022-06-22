Pokemon Go Will Unleash More Ultra Beasts at Live Events Over Summer

Pokemon Go will unleash three new Ultra Beasts at various live events over the summer. Earlier today, Niantic revealed that players attending the three live Pokemon Go Fest celebrations would be the first players with the opportunity to capture various Ultra Beasts appearing in the game. Players at the Berlin Pokemon Go Fest will have the chance to capture Pheromosa, players at Seattle will have the opportunity to capture Buzzwole, and players in Sapporo will have the chance to battle Xurkitree. All three Ultra Beasts will be made available to all players later this summer. A trailer for the new Ultra Beasts can be seen below:

Additionally, attendees of the live Pokemon Go Fest events will be able to use Beast Balls to capture the various Ultra Beasts. This marks the first time that a new Poke Ball has been added to the game since the addition of Premier Balls. A new costumed Pokemon – Cowboy Hat Snorlax – will also appear in the wild at all three events, as will a variety of Unown.

The Pokemon Go Fest celebrations are the first "live" events held by Pokemon Go in nearly three years. While Niantic seems content to keep the actual Pokemon Go Fest in-game event as a global event, it appears that they are still seeking out new ways to entice players to join the celebration. Previous live Pokemon Go Fest events have debuted various Legendary Pokemon, ranging from the Legendary Birds to Mewtwo, months before they made their way into the game globally.

Tickets for the live Pokemon Go Fest events are available now. Players will need to both purchase a ticket and attend the event to receive the various in-game benefits.