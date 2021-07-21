Pokemon Go Details Ultra Unlock Part 1 Bonuses, Including Shiny Dialga

Pokemon Go has provided players with new details about its first Ultra Unlock Bonus, including the addition of a new Shiny Legendary Pokemon. The first of three Ultra Unlock bonus events starts this Friday, July 23rd for all Pokemon Go players. The Ultra Unlock Bonus events were rewards for completing all 24 Global Challenges during Pokemon Go Fest this weekend. The first Ultra Unlock Bonus event is themed around time and will feature Pokemon from "different eras" appearing in the wild, in raids, and in eggs. As part of the event, Dialga will appear in 5-Star Raids through August 6th. Additionally, Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Dialga to the game for the very first time. Dialga had previously been absent from Pokemon Go for an extended period of time up until Pokemon Go Fest, when it appeared with every other Legendary Pokemon in raids.

Pokemon appearing more often in the wild include Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, and Shieldon. Meanwhile, Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Klink, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk will all appear in raids, while Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyle, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon will all hatch from 7 KM eggs obtained during the event.

Pokemon Go will also add the Shiny variants of Unown U, Cranidos, and Shieldon as part of the Ultra Unlock Bonus event. These Pokemon will remain available after the event ends.

There will be two additional Ultra Unlock bonus events in August, one of which is themed around "Space" and involves the appearance of various region-exclusive Pokemon around the world. Details about the third Ultra Unlock bonus event are being kept a secret, but many players suspect it will add Special Research that will unlock the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa. Hoopa currently appears in Pokemon Go's Loading Screen art and was heavily teased during Pokemon Go Fest but did not make a full appearance in the game.

The Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event runs from 10 AM local time to August 3rd at 8 PM local time. Dialga will remain in Pokemon Go raids through August 6th.