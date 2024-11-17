Pokemon Go Wild Area Event: What Are Mighty Pokemon?

Pokemon Go‘s new Wild Area: Global event will take place later this month, and when it does, players will have some interesting new content to see and experience. During this event, all players can expect to encounter Mighty Pokemon, a brand-new addition to the game. These Pokemon will be “unusually powerful,” which means there will be a greater likelihood that they have higher Attack, Defense, or HP, and they’re more likely to be of XL or XXL sizes. However, there is a trade-off, as these Pokemon will apparently be more difficult to capture.

Pokemon Go‘s Wild Area event will take place on November 23rd and 24th. The Wild Area event will see either Electric or Poison-type Pokemon getting the focus, with the attention shifting between them every hour. For example, during Electric hours, players can expect to see Pokemon like Voltorb and Joltik, while in Poison hours, it will be Bulbasaur and Tentacool. Regardless of which hour it is, Mighty Pokemon will appear in the wild throughout both days of the event, and will include several fan favorites from the franchise. On Saturday, players can expect to see Mighty versions of Galvantula, Golem, Gyarados, Luxray, Pidgeot, Scolipede, Toxapex, and Tyrantrum. On Sunday, Dragalge, Dragonite, Eelektross, Electivire, Feraligatr, Memoswine, Poliwrath, and Venusaur will all be appearing.

Pokemon go safari ball

If players manage to capture these Mighty Pokemon, several of them will know Featured Attacks that otherwise cannot be taught via TM. For example, Venusaur will know Frenzy Plant, Pidgeot will know Gust, Poliwrath will know Counter, Gyarados will know Aqua Tail, Feraligatr will know Hydro Cannon, and Luxray will know Psychic Fangs. Players will have a chance of finding all of these Pokemon in Shiny forms, and those that buy a ticket for the event (which is available in the Shop right now for $11.99), will have an increased chance of finding Shiny Pokemon throughout the event. However, the Wild Area event can be enjoyed regardless of whether a ticket is purchased, and Mighty Pokemon encounters won’t be more likely to those that spend the money.

For the first time in Pokemon Go, Safari Balls will be making an appearance. Originally appearing in Pokemon Red and Green, Safari Balls were exclusively used in that generation’s Safari Zone. During the Wild Area event in Pokemon Go, Safari Balls will be obtained in multiple ways, including through completion of Timed Research, and by spinning PokeStops. This new Poke Ball type will be “highly effective,” and will make it easier for players to snag a Mighty Pokemon, or any other Pokemon they encounter. Just like in the Safari Zone, Safari Balls have a limited time in which they can be used; they will disappear from the player’s bag at 6:15 p.m. local time at the end of each day.

