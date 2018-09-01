Pokemon Go Is Flooded With Wingull as Global Challenge Begins

Pokemon Go players have probably noticed the thousands of Wingull flooding the game this weekend as part of the latest Global Challenge.

The popular mobile game has started its final Global Challenge of the weekend, which challenges trainers around the world to complete 1.6 million Field Research tasks. The Global Challenge coincides with a special live event in Yokosuka, Japan and is the third in a series of Global Challenge events that took place throughout the summer.

Players will unlock special bonuses that grant them extra Stardust for catching and hatching Pokemon and completing raid battles if they Global Challenge is successful. Players can also unlock a special Moltres Day mini-event, which will give players a three-hour window to participate in Moltres Raid Battles at every gym.

As part of this weekend’s Global Challenge, Wingull is appearing in mass quantities all around the world. While Wingull might seem an odd choice for a featured Pokemon, it’s because sea gulls have a special relationship to Yokosuka. The city’s official bird is the common gull, and Yokosuka even has an official sea gull mascot named Sucurry.

Pokemon Go also released a Shiny version of Wingull to celebrate this weekend’s events. A Shiny Wingull has green tail and wing feathers instead of the blue feathers of its normal version, and this weekend marks your best chance to find it.

As if players didn’t have enough incentives to complete this weekend’s challenges, they can also unlock a special Ultra Bonus Reward. Pokemon Go plans to announce what exactly the Ultra Bonus on September 10th…provided that players complete the Global Challenge.

Players will have until September 2nd to complete the Global Challenge. You can track the playerbase’s progress by following Pokemon Go‘s Twitter page.