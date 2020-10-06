Today Is Your Only Chance to Get the World Cap Pikachu in Pokemon Go

(Photo: Pokemon Go)

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour runs today from 6 PM to 7 PM and will feature a special variant version of Pikachu. This week's Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour features the World Cap Pikachu - a Pikachu wearing the cap currently worn by Ash Ketchum in Pokemon Journeys. This is the costumed Pikachu's first appearance in Pokemon Go, and today's event is currently the only way you can catch it. World Cap Pikachu will be Shiny and can evolve into Raichu. This week's event is the first of two events featuring cap-wearing Pikachu, both of which are meant to celebrate the Pokemon anime's new timeslot over in Japan.

World Cap Pikachu is the second Ash cap-wearing Pikachu to appear in the game. The "Original Cap Pikachu" (who wears Ash's original hat from the anime series) was released in 2017 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pokemon Go and will make a return appearance during next week's Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour. Six other cap-wearing Pikachu are also being distributed to Pokemon Sword and Shield players to celebrate the release of the Crown Tundra expansion later this month. Three of those Pokemon can be obtained right now by entering the following serial codes into Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Original Cap Pikachu: P1KACHUGET

P1KACHUGET Partner Cap Pikachu: 1CH00SEY0U

1CH00SEY0U Hoenn Cap Pikachu: P1KAADVANCE

While players are likely tired of capturing more costumed Pikachu, today's event is a bit of an exclusive one, so you may want to take advantage of the event. There are other costumed Pokemon also available in Pokemon Go this week, thanks to a Fashion Week event that coincides with a cross-promotion with Longchamp. The Fashion Week event runs through October 6th.

Today's Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour runs from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Players will also earn double XP for catching Pokemon.