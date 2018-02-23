Pokemon to Distribute Two Legendary Pokemon in March, but There’s a Catch

Pokemon fans will need to do a little bit of extra work if they want to get next month’s Legendary Pokemon distribution.

2018 is the Year of the Legendary Pokemon, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating by distributing different Legendary Pokemon every month. Players will get either Regigigas or Heatran depending on which recent Pokemon game they have.

Earlier today, the Pokemon Company confirmed that the codes will be sent to players in North America via the Pokemon Trainers Club newsletter. This means that players need to make sure they 1) have a Pokemon Trainers Club account and 2) are signed up to receive newsletters. Players in Europe will get the Pokemon via Nintendo Network.

The process for getting signed up for the newsletter is actually a bit complicated. Fans can sign up for the Pokemon Trainers Club on their website. Once registration is complete, players will need to then opt-in for the newsletter on their account and then verify they want to get the monthly newsletter by clicking on a link in a subsequent email. If players don’t complete all three steps by March 1st, they won’t receive March’s newsletter containing the code needed to unlock Heatran/Regigigas.

The code will unlock Regigigas in Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Ultra Sun and unlock Heatran in Pokemon Moon and Pokemon Ultra Moon. Regigigas and Heatran will come at Level 60 in Pokemon Sun and Moon, while they’ll be at Level 100 and have a Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Only the Level 100 versions of the Pokemon know their signature moves (Magma Burst for Heatran and Crush Grip for Regigigas.)

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players can obtain whichever Pokemon they don’t get from the code via an Ultra Wormhole. Heatran can be found inside Yellow Wormholes in Pokemon Ultra Sun, while Regigigas can be found in Yellow Wormholes in Pokemon Ultra Moon.

The April giveaway will be for either Entei or Raikou. The Pokemon Company has yet to announce how Entei or Raikou will be distributed.

Be sure to sign up for the Pokemon Tainers Club by March 1st to receive these Legendary Pokemon!