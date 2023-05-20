Pokemon Now Says That Pokemon Home Won't Connect to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Next Week

Pokemon Home won't be getting its long-awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Violet connectivity after all. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company said they had "mistakenly" posted the previous day that Pokemon Home would get a long awaited 3.0.0 update on May 23rd or May 24th. The update will not be released on that day but instead will be released "soon." The update will include the ability to transfer Pokemon to and from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along with several other improvements.

We put the cart before the Mudsdale!



Earlier we mistakenly posted that Pokémon HOME version 3.0.0 would launch on May 23/24. However, the actual release date is yet to be announced. 3.0.0 is coming soon though, so please continue to follow our pages for more information! https://t.co/a8NZqJIPAn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 19, 2023

It's unclear whether the announcements has anything to do with a Raid issue impacting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Company was forced to cancel a planned Raid event this weekend in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the game attempted to generate TM material from Paradox Pokemon, which can't make material. The raid issue caused players' games to crash repeatedly and led to The Pokemon Company cancelling the event with plans to reschedule sometime in the future. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet previously had issues with the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves raids, which are also Paradox Pokemon.

Players have been waiting for the Pokemon Home update for months, which will let players add their already optimized Pokemon from past games into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and help players with their Pokedexes using the more robust GTS function. Players will also be able to add a number of Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though those Pokemon aren't natively available in the game. Pokemon Home will also make those Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokemon compliant with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, giving those Pokemon entirely new movesets and abilities. Of course, players will also be able to transfer and store numerous Pokemon into Pokemon Home permanently, saving those Pokemon for later games or for trades.