Pokemon Home Update Will Include Gift of Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur and Squirtle

Pokemon Home will receive an update in June, adding enhanced Pokedex features, a new Catch Calendar, and a free gift to all users. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that the mobile version of Pokemon Home will receive a major upgrade in June, adding multiple features to the mobile cloud storage app. The app will add a Catch Calendar, which will allow players to view their Pokemon arranged by the date that players caught them. This allows players to check out how long a Pokemon has been part of their collection, and will let players more easily sort through their Pokemon based on when they caught them. Players can also mark dates as Anniversaries on the Catch Calendar, which will let players celebrate birthdays or catch days of important Pokemon.

Additionally, Pokemon Home's Pokedex is also getting an overhaul. Players will now be able to view Pokemon from different angles when glancing at their Pokedex. Previously, Pokemon could only be viewed from a static angle, but the app will now give players multiple views of their Pokemon.

To celebrate the release of the new update, Pokemon Home users will receive a Bulbasaur and Squirtle. Both Pokemon will have the Gigantamax Factor, meaning they are capable of Gigantamaxing when evolved into Venusaur or Blastoise. Players could obtain one of these two Pokemon during the "Isle of Armor" DLC storyline and could unlock the Gigantamax Factor in other Pokemon thanks to an in-game stew made on the Isle of Armor. However, this will give players the chance to obtain all three Kanto Starters capable of Gigantamaxing without any additional steps or purchasing new content.

Pokemon Home is a cross-platform app that serves as a storage system for Pokemon players. Players can move their Pokemon from old Pokemon games to Pokemon Home, providing the Pokemon with a "permanent" home in between Pokemon games. Not only does the app work with main series Pokemon games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, it is also compatible with Pokemon Go as well. The app is free to download, but all features are only available by paying a small yearly fee.