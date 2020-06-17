Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC Video Shows Just How Slow Slowpoke Is

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLC expansion, The Isle of Armor, has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch. The expansion features a number of enhancements on the original game, including an option to allow Pokemon to follow behind your trainer again, as they could in games like Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver and Pokemon: Let's Go. While most Pokemon will follow behind your trainer at a normal clip, there's one Pokemon in particular that's a bit slower. That is, of course, Slowpoke, who will try its best to keep up, as fast as its little legs will allow. Twitter user @Slammy_P has video of the regional variant giving its all, which can be seen in the Tweet below.

While some players will no doubt find the inclusion irritating, there's something to be said for the attention to detail. Since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, Game Freak has significantly expanded upon the world of the games, making the Pokemon themselves act and move realistically, in some respects. Slowpoke's slower pace is certainly in keeping with that!

The game's expansion has only been out for a few hours now, so it will be interesting to see what else fans discover after players have spent more time in the Isle of Armor! It certainly stands to reason that other Pokemon might have their own unique mannerisms, as well.

The Isle of Armor is the first of two expansions currently announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The second expansion, The Crown Tundra, is set to release later this year. Next week, The Pokemon Company will release a Pokemon Presents video, detailing its next major project. Some have speculated that this could be a third expansion for Sword and Shield, which could potentially add back the rest of the Pokemon that are currently missing from the game. It's also possible that the announcement could be focus on potential remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which have long been requested by fans of the series. At this point, it's anyone's guess what the future might bring!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you downloaded The Isle of Armor expansion? What do you think of the DLC thus far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.