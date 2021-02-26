Pokemon Legends Features the Making of the First Pokedex

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature the making of the very first Pokedex of the Sinnoh region. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new kind of Pokemon game set in the Sinnoh region's distant past. While much of Pokemon Legends: Arceus's plot is unknown, the game is meant to evoke a sense of exploration and journeying into the unknown, with the game built around an open-world version of the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Legends: Arceus also removes some of the traditional trappings of the Pokemon games, such as the technology used by trainers to manage their Pokemon. In addition to featuring a distinctively retro Poke Ball, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will also involve the creation of the very first Pokedex for the Sinnoh region.

According to the official press release by The Pokemon Company, players will "need to catch, survey, and research wild Pokemon in a long-gone era of the Sinnoh region to create and complete the region’s first Pokedex." This potentially means that the player's character is the person responsible for writing some of the many horrific and terrifying Pokedex entries that have popped up in other Pokemon games over the years.

The original Sinnoh Pokedex from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl contained 151 Pokemon, including the very first entries for Drifloon (a Pokemon known for carrying away children into the air), Spiritomb (a Pokemon created by the coalescence of 108 Pokemon and was sealed away 500 years ago for supposed misdeeds), and Drapion (a Pokemon that poisons its foes and then rips them in half). Many fans have wondered exactly who witnessed these horrifying Pokemon facts firsthand, and it looks like we finally may get an answer.

We'll learn more about Pokemon Legends: Arceus over the next few months. The games will be released in early 2022 following the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. Both games will take place in the Sinnoh region, satisfying years of teases and calls for Sinnoh remakes.