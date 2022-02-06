GameStop Will Giveaway Fan-Favorite Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

GameStop will giveaway a Hisuian Growlithe for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While GameStop has not officially announced the upcoming giveaway, signage for the upcoming giveaway was spotted at several GameStop locations. The giveaway will take place from February 25th to March 13th and will include a code for a Hisuian Growlithe and 20 Feather Balls. No other details about the giveaway were revealed on the signage, including if the Hisuian Growlithe will know any special moves. Abilities aren’t included in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so we’re guessing this is just a way for players to get a fan-favorite Pokemon relatively early in their playthrough. So far, the signs have only been spotted in US GameStop locations, and no international distribution plans have been announced…yet.

Hisuian Growlithe was one of the first Pokemon confirmed to appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Unlike its Kantonian counterpart, Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire/Rock-type Pokemon and is modeled after a komianu, stylized statues of a lion-like creature that serve to guard Shinto shrines. The Pokemon only appears in the Cobalt Coastlands area in one spot that’s only accessible either through the use of the Ride Pokemon Wyrdeer, Sneasler, or Hisuian Braviary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like its Kantonian counterpart, Hisuian Growlithe evolves into Hisuian Arcanine when exposed to a Fire Stone. Hisuian Arcanine is also a Fire/Rock-type Pokemon. Both Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine play a minor role in the storyline of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, centered around the Cobalt Coastlands.

This is the first giveaway for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the new Pokemon game that was just released last month. The game has shot to the top of the sales charts, and Nintendo confirmed that the game has sold over 6.5 million copies in just one week. The game has earned critical acclaim for its bold take on the familiar Pokemon formula, with a semi-open world setting and major changes to both battling and catching Pokemon. Most notably, players can now attempt to catch a Pokemon without battling them, using a combination of stealth and other tactics to try to catch a Pokemon unawares.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now for the Nintendo Switch.