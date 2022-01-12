Pokemon Legends: Arceus Drops Another New Trailer

Nintendo has released another trailer for its upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. Earlier today, Nintendo released a 50-second trailer for the new Pokemon game, which comes out later this month. The trailer is mostly a rehash of old footage, but there is one brief new clip of players confronting a Kantonian Rapidash. Similar to the trailer released earlier this week, today’s trailer emphasizes the open spaces and crafting of materials needed to succeed in the game, as well as multiple shots of players riding on the backs of Pokemon. You can check out the full trailer below.

https://youtu.be/Tx3mcBp4oF4

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a bold reimagining of the Pokemon franchise from the ground up. Set in the Hisui region, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, the game follows a Pokemon trainer who joins a research team as they try to compile the region’s first Pokedex. Among the many changes seen in the game is the lack of a dedicated battle screen. Instead, players will need to react in real time to capture Pokemon or when wild Pokemon see players and attack them. The game also features a reimagined battle system that takes into account attack speed into a fight’s progression, as well as several alternate Pokemon forms and new evolutions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because of the short space between the releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there’s still much we don’t know about this upcoming game, which makes it that much more interesting. While we’ve seen a few new Pokemon that will appear in the game, rumors indicate that there are at least a few new species that hasn’t appeared in the game yet. We also don’t know what role Arceus, Dialga, Palkia, and other Legendary Pokemon will play in the game or if there will be more DLC content that will be available after the game’s release. Fans are still hoping to get at least one more reveal trailer in the next few weeks, but we might not have any new news until after the game is released.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.