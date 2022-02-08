Pokemon Legends: Arceus Commercial Casts Hisuian Growlithe in Telenovela Parody

Over the last week, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has received a number of fun new commercials promoting the Nintendo Switch game. The theme of the commercial promotion is “Pokemon, but not as you know it,” and it features some of the game’s stars in bizarre mash-ups. So far, we’ve seen Munchlax on a cooking show and Basculegion in a parody of Antiques Roadshow. Tonight, the latest commercial dropped, and this one features Hisuian Growlithe in a clear parody of telenovelas. Once again, the Pokemon is represented by a big plush puppet, making it all the more ridiculous!

The commercial can be found embedded below.

One of the first new variants revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Growlithe quickly found a passionate following online! Fans seem to love the Fire/Rock-type, and a lot of players will likely choose to travel the world with Hisuian Growlithe in the game, just as the woman in the commercial does. Of course, they might not be quite as dramatic about their decision!

The theme of these commercials is an attempt by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company to stress just how different Pokemon Legends: Arceus is from past games in the series. The game is set in the distant past of the Pokemon world, when Poke Ball technology had not been widely adopted, and Pokemon were significantly more violent towards humans. As a result, wild Pokemon now frequently attack trainers, and players must constantly be on guard when they step outside Jubilife Village.

Any time a beloved video game series makes major changes, it can be cause for concern, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to be a much-needed step forward for the franchise. The game has received strong critical praise, and sales for Pokemon Legends: Arceus surpassed 6.5 million copies in less than a week. That’s a stunning number, and it certainly bodes well for the game’s future! Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Have you played Pokemon Legends: Arceusyet? Has the game managed to impress you? Let us knowin thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!