Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Shares Incredible Gyarados Catch

Over the last few days, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has found a lot of fans on Nintendo Switch. The game represents a major evolution of the traditional Pokemon formula, giving players a lot more opportunities to see and do things they never could have imagined in previous titles. Reddit user AddyBug shared one such awesome moment, where they were able to catch a Gyarados flying in the skies over the Hisui region. The Pokemon would seem to be way out of range, but the player makes an awesome catch, which apparently caused them to drop their controller in surprise.

The original Reddit post with video can be found embedded below.

The video has gotten a lot of attention on Reddit, and some posters even said that it convinced them to check out the game! It’s a really cool moment, and it does a nice job highlighting just how different Pokemon Legends: Arceus is from previous games in the series. The newest Pokemon adventure has drawn a lot of comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in how it grants players more freedom to explore its world, and players seem to be reveling in that. As the game brings in more players over the coming months, it definitely feels like we’ll be getting a lot more videos like this!

Naturally, the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus already has fans curious about the next game in the series. The game already seems to be selling quite well, but fans are wondering whether the changes will be reflected in the next major Pokemon generation, or if we’ll see a return to the classic formula. Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have made no announcements about the ninth Pokemon generation, and what to expect following Pokemon Sword and Shield. Hopefully the next game will provide players with just as much excitement as we’ve seen for Pokemon Legends: Arceus!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now, exclusively on NintendoSwitch.

Have you played Pokemon Legends: Arceusyet? Has the game managed to impress you?