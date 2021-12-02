Pokemon Legends: Arceus Getting New Nintendo Switch Controller and Other Accessories

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is headed to Nintendo Switch next month, and Hori is celebrating the game with a trio of new, officially-licensed accessories. The Arceus Vault Case offers a protective option that allows players to travel with their system along with 10 games. Pokemon fans that want to travel with their dock and charger in tow will want to opt for the Adventure Pack instead. Of course, the most exciting option might be the Split Pad Pro. The controller offers users a much bulkier option than the standard Joy-Cons. All three items feature art of the Mythical Pokemon, and will release the same day as the game.

Images of the collection can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon for the Vault Case (right here), Adventure Pack (right here), and Split Pad Pro (right here).

Learn where it all begins.

⁠

Introducing the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro, Vault Case and Adventure Pack. ⁠

⁠

Choose your own adventure and enjoy Pokémon Legends: Arceus.⁠

⁠#Arceus #Pokemon #Nintendo #Switch #HORI ⁠https://t.co/5DW2nVnUiO pic.twitter.com/1bZo1MM90n — HORI USA (@horiusainc) December 1, 2021

All in all, this looks like a pretty cool collection! For those that haven’t purchased a Split Pad Pro, it’s worth noting that it does not offer all of the same features one would expect from a traditional Joy-Con. Namely, motion controls, HD Rumble, NFC support (amiibo), and the IR camera have all been dropped. For some gamers, these missing features might not matter as much, but it all comes down to personal preference. The Split Pad Pro has been offered in a number of different designs over the years, so it’s clear that some Switch fans enjoy the option.

Now that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have released, it seems like Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are starting to shift attention to Legends: Arceus! The game promises some major changes from the classic Pokemon formula, as well as some new Pokemon native to the Hisui region. It remains to be seen whether the game will manage to offer a unique experience, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems positioned as the first major Nintendo Switch game of 2022. Hopefully, the game will deliver on its promise, but fans can find out for themselves when it releases on January 28th!

What do you think of these new Nintendo Switch accessories? Are you a fan of Split Pad Pro? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!