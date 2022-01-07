Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Shows Snorlax Trying to Kill a Human

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming out later this month, and a new overview trailer reminds players that this is a game in which Snorlax will attempt to crush you under its 1,014 pounds of bulk. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company released a six minute overview trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, showing off a ton of new footage to players. While the trailer is in Japanese, players can still check out the trailer (seen below) to get a good look at some new gameplay footage from the upcoming Pokemon game:

While light on new information, the new overview trailer makes one thing very clear: Pokemon will come after you and they will come after you hard. Over the course of the six minute trailer, we saw Pokemon like Electivire, Lucario, Snorlax, and Garchomp attack the player with various superpowered moves. This isn’t exactly a new development – one of the first things we knew about Pokemon Legends: Arceus was that it was a game in which Pokemon attacked people – but it’s still surprising to see a bipedal dog with metal spikes coming out of its hands attempt to shank a player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s be clear here – Pokemon are definitely dangerous creatures as established by the Pokedex entries seen in every single game since the very beginning. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is all about conducting research for the first ever Pokedex of what will become known as the Sinnoh region, and that means you’ll be in charge of seeing if Lucario actually can crush boulders into dust using the power of its invisible mental Aura or if Snorlax actually can digest any type of poison known to man.

Not only will Pokemon chase after you and use attacks capable of shifting teutonic plates or melting vehicles into slag in what appears to be an attempt to kill you, Pokemon Legends: Arceus also radically changes other aspects of the standard Pokemon game format. Players will not only explore wide open areas, they’ll also battle in “real time” with their various Pokemon. Move speed is dependent on a number of factors, meaning that a player will potentially have their Pokemon hit their opponent with multiple moves before a counterattack.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.