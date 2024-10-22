Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals When the Game Takes Place

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players were transported to the Hisui region, in the distant past of the Pokemon franchise. As such, fans have assumed that we might see something similar for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, it seems that won’t be the case. According to new information shared by the leaker Khu (via Centro Leaks), Pokemon Legends: Z-A will not take place in the distant past. A specific time frame has not been revealed, and we don’t know whether the game will take place before or after the events of Pokemon X and Y. However, we know it will be set in a more modern era than we saw in the last Legends game.

If this leak is accurate, it does show that Game Freak won’t simply replicate what we saw in the previous Legends game. Honestly, it probably makes more sense to have a Kalos game set in modern times, unlike what we saw with Hisui/Sinnoh. In Pokemon X and Y, Mega Evolution is portrayed as a recently discovered phenomenon, perhaps as a way of explaining why we hadn’t seen it show up in previous games. The Pokemon Company has already teased that Mega Evolution will play a role in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, so it’s kind of logical to have the game set sometime in the modern era, as opposed to the distant past.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced earlier this year on Pokemon Day. Since then, The Pokemon Company has been tight-lipped on the game, offering nothing in terms of new information. However, a massive leak hit Game Freak recently, offering lots of new details about the game, as well as unannounced and cancelled projects. Right now, the only thing The Pokemon Company has said about the next mainline Pokemon game is that it will take place in the Kalos region, and it will see the return of the Mega Evolution mechanic. There has been speculation that the game will take place entirely within the confines of Lumiose City, but that has yet to be confirmed.

At this time, we don’t know when The Pokemon Company will give us our next look at the game. Hard as it is to believe, 2024 is quickly winding down, with October nearly at an end. It’s entirely possible we won’t see anything confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A until the next Pokemon Day, which takes place on February 27th. Of course, with the treasure trove of leaks throughout October, it’s entirely possible The Pokemon Company could speed up plans, and give us some announcements sooner. That would help Game Freak control the narrative a bit, rather than allowing so much information to reach the fans unfiltered. For the time being, we’ll all just have to wait to see what gets announced!

