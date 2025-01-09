10 Pokemon I’d Like to See Mega Evolve in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Pokemon Legends: Z-A promises the return of Mega Evolutions by bringing the story back to Kalos. Set in Lumiose City, the game looks like it will cover the development and establishment of Kalos’s central hub.

To date, the Kalos National Pokédex has the largest number of Pokemon available to players without DLC – that’s 457 Pokemon in all. Currently, only 46 Pokemon can Mega Evolve, with Charizard and Mewtwo having two forms each. So who will be one of the lucky Pokemon to gain Mega Evolution?

For what I want to see, I’m setting the following rules to keep things interesting:

I am only considering Pokemon available in the Kalos Pokedex. While this is a huge number, it still leaves out all Pokemon from Sun & Moon, Sword & Shield, and Scarlet & Violet.

There will not be any Legendary, Mythic, or Dragon-type Pokemon on this list. Personally, I want more regular Pokemon to have this special ability so they can stand a chance against Legendary Pokemon. Also, there are five Mega Evolutions with the Dragon typing. We don’t need more.

Finally, I will not include any starters. Again, this is for run-of-the-mill Pokemon that you can find on any route in Kalos. Let’s get started!

Talonflame

Talonflame is the final evolution of Fletchling. It was first introduced in Generation VI. Since then, Talonflame has been available in all mainline Pokemon games. Its design draws influence from the peregrine falcon – the fastest bird in the world. To reflect that influence, Talonflame still has the highest Speed stat of all Fire-type Pokemon.

Since Talonflame is basically a red peregrine falcon, I’d like to see the Pokemon reimagined as a phoenix. Think of Moltres, but slightly more feathers.

Azumarill

Coming to prominence in Tera Raids, Azumarill would be a great option for a Mega Evolution tank. Evolving from Marill, Azumarill has been around since Generation II. Recently, Azumarill became a popular choice for Tera Raid Challenges in Scarlet & Violet due to its high defense stats and Water/Fairy-typing. Imagine Belly Drum with a Mega Evolved Azumarill. Devastating.

Mightyena

This one just feels right, if only because Houndoom has a Mega Evolution. Introduced in Generation III, Mightyena is a very average Dark-type Pokemon that deserves more love. It has a relatively even stat spread, making it a reliable team choice. On average, it has the same total base stats as Azumarill. The only catch here is the fact that Mega Absol exists. However, Mightyena has better defensive stats and doesn’t need to rely on quick KOs to be effective.

Golurk

This is a completely personal pick because Golurk reminds me of Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist. Golurk was introduced in Generation V and most likely was inspired by golem folklore. It is a Ground/Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves from Golett. All Pokédex entries make reference to the seal on its chest – stating that if the seal is removed, then Golurk will lose control of its power. However, it’s supposed to function as a guardian.

Both its Pokédex entries and anime appearances confirm that Golurk can fly at Mach speeds. So Mega Golurk should fly.

Aegislash

On the crunchier side of gameplay, having a Mega Aegislash could really shake up competitive battle strategies. Aegislash can change forms during battle. Changing form will change Aegislash’s stats. Its Blade Forme has high attack stats and activates when Aegislash uses a damage-dealing move. Meanwhile, the Shield Forme swaps to defense-heavy stats and triggers when Aegislash uses the move King’s Shield or when it’s switched out of battle.

Rotom

It may be a big ask, but how cool would it be to have Mega Evolution designs for each of Rotom’s forms? Also, Rotom is adorable.

Currently, there are only two Electric-type Mega Evolutions – Ampharos and Manectric. No matter what form it takes, Rotom will always retain its Electric-typing. Rotom has six forms, each of which combine its Electric-typing with Ghost, Fire, Water, Ice, Flying, and Grass. Basically, Rotom could be a more versatile Charizard. Also, how funny would it be to use a super fancy lawnmower in battle?

Slowking

Like Mightyena, this one just feels right. Why does Slowbro have a Mega Evolution when Slowking doesn’t?

The logic here was the evolution mechanics. To get a Slowking, you need to trade a Slowpoke holding a King’s Rock. However, it’s much easier to trade with friends around the world now than it was when the Nintendo 3DS came out. We also have access to Pokemon GO and Pokemon Home – it’s never been easier to transfer and trade Pokemon across various systems and accounts. So it’s time to give Slowbro’s evolutionary sibling a Mega Evolution form.

Exploud

Normal-types need another win. Everyone finally realized the potential Normal-type Pokemon have thanks to the Normal Tera Type in Scarlet & Violet. But very few players keep a purely Normal-type Pokemon in their main team roster.

Exploud is the final evolution of Whismur. Unlike many other Normal-type Pokemon , Exploud has a good Special Attack stat. If anyone else is like me, then you taught Surf to a Linoone. Now, you can teach Surf to an Exploud and get better results because the Pokemon is built to have good Special Attack.

Florges

Florges was one of the first Fairy-type Pokemon ever introduced to the series. Another Kalos native, Florges has five forms: Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, and White. The forms don’t change the Pokemon’s stats, it’s purely for aesthetics.

Florges is built to be a special damage tank – its highest stats are Special Attack and Special Defense. Beyond that, think of how pretty this Mega Evolution design could be. Pokemon can be pretty and devastating.

Nidoking & Nidoqueen

Taking it all the way back to the original 150, Nidoking and Nidoqueen deserve to be treated like royalty. Currently, Gardevoir and Gallade are the only Pokemon with Mega Evolutions that come from the same evolutionary line – again, that’s why we also need Slowking!

I want the designs to have matching crowns or complement each other in some way. Maybe they could have rock capes?