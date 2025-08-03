Pokemon Legends: Z-A Gen 1 Mega Evolution Potentially Leaked (But Is It Real?)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be released in just over two months, but there’s an awful lot we still don’t know about the game. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company haven’t released much information, even though it seems to be positioned as the big holiday release for Switch and Switch 2. One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Pokemon Legends: Z-A relates to the Mega Evolutions; we know for a fact that the developers are bringing in new Mega Evolutions for the first time in over a decade, but only one has been revealed thus far, and that’s Mega Dragonite.

A list leaked online earlier this year, giving us our best hint about which Pokemon might be getting Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We still don’t know how legitimate that list is, but it’s worth noting that the leak contained no images. One Pokemon that appeared on the list is Victreebel, a Grass/Poison-type introduced in Pokemon Red and Green. Months later, an image of what appeared to be Mega Victreebel was seemingly revealed via a Pokemon TCG event held in China, and some fans are assuming that it’s legitimate. An image of the card can be seen in the post from @HiddenPowerPod below.

🚨Potential Leaks🚨

This artwork was posted online possibly an asset from a Chinese Pokémon TCG event.



It shows a different Victreebel design that matches a rumored Mega Victreebell description.



Could this be our first look at a Mega Victreebel? pic.twitter.com/LNDhZOXkqk — Hidden Power Podcast (@HiddenPowerPod) July 28, 2025

While the prospect of another Mega Evolution image finally appearing might be exciting, this rumor may have already been debunked. As many fans have pointed out, Pokemon TCG events like this one often allow attendees to create their own designs. Despite this Mega Victreebel design making the rounds as an authentic leak, it looks like this is just some high quality fan art. If Mega Victreebel really is coming in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we’ll have to wait until either the game comes out to see it, or until The Pokemon Company decides to show off its design.

It will be interesting to see the actual strategy for Mega Evolution announcements over the next two months. It’s likely The Pokemon Company will hold off on revealing all the new designs until after the game’s launch, leaving them as a surprise for players. However, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be seeing at least a few designs beyond Mega Dragonite before launch. There’s no way of knowing exactly when that’ll happen, but we could see the hype cycle start to kick into gear about a month before launch. That’s what we typically see out of Nintendo published games, so it would make sense.

Right now, Nintendo’s plans for the rest of 2025 are largely a mystery. Ahead of Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th, we know that Drag x Drive will arrive on August 14th. It remains to be seen whether a Nintendo published game will be released between them in September. Fans have assumed that we’d see something come out that month, but no one knows for sure what to expect right now.

Do you think we’ll see more new Mega Evolutions revealed before Pokemon Legends: Z-A comes out? Which ones are you hoping to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!