Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals New Pokemon X and Y Mega Evolution

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has been making the rounds for purporting to leak a new Mega Evolution in the new Pokemon game for a Pokemon that debuted in the sixth generation via Pokemon X and Y. The leak has not been verified, but that has not stopped it from making the rounds on social media and websites such as X, Reddit, and 4chan, the latter of which where it originated.

The new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Evolution leak specifically shows a new Mega Evolution for Gen-6 Pokemon Dragalge , a poison and dragon type that evolves from Skrelp — a water and poison type — at level 48.

There are questions over the validity of the leak as as well whether or not the design is complete — assuming it is real in the first place — so remember to take the image below with a grain of salt. In particular, it appears for whatever reason the eyes of the Pokemon are not included.

So far, the reaction to the leak has been mixed at best. If this indeed a real design, it is not Game Freak’s best work, or at least that is what many shocked, confused, and angered reactions from Pokemon fans suggest.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, nor Nintendo — have commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. The trio don’t normally comment on leaks and speculation, so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release worldwide on October 16, 2025 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. For more coverage on the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel and all things Pokemon in general — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this potential leak.