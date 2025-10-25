Pokemon Legends: Z-A Players Can’t Believe It’s Missing This Scarlet & Violet Feature

With a new battle system, small Pokedex, and robust character customization, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has had a mixed reaction from Pokemon fans. Many are enjoying running around Lumiose City with their Pokemon, stopping at cafes for frequent photo ops. But others have some valid criticisms about how the new battle system has altered certain moves and mechanics beyond recognition. What’s clear is that most players are loving the sheer number of options for character creation, which is miles above what we saw in previous games. And that’s why this missing feature from Scarlet & Violet is so surprising.

As a Legends game, many fans expected Legends: Z-A to share some things in common with Legends: Arceus. The newest game is actually pretty different, but it does have some basic similarities, including the catching system and returning to a region from other games. Coming directly after Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with its minimal outfit selection, the shops in Lumise City feel like a breath of fresh air. However, when it comes to character customization, Scarlet & Violet has one thing going for it over Legends: Z-A: Rotom Phone cases.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Has a Surprising Character Customization Omission

Lumiose City is full of stores where players can buy items to express their fashion sense. There are hats, bags, clothing sets, shoes, and more to help craft an avatar that feels uniquely you. But many players wish that customization went just a bit further. Some want to see unique ways to display your Mega Stone, which would have been a slam dunk in a game where Mega Evolution is a primary gimmick. But while that omission isn’t too surprising, the lack of Rotom Phone cases certainly is.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you could buy several different cases for your Rotom Phone. In a game with pretty limited options for expressing yourself, this was a welcome way to show off your unique personality. Special Rotom Phone giveaways even featured in a few Mystery Gifts, giving the Pokemon Company an easy thing to mix in with all those free Pokemon codes. Given how much we do get to choose in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, fans are a bit baffled that our Rotom Phone has to stay the classic red.

This is especially frustrating because the Rotom Phone plays a key role in the Battle Royale. Whenever you enter a promotion match, your phone faces off against the opponent’s in a quick cutscene. There, we see that Rotom Phone cases certainly exist in Lumiose, since our opponents have them. But the game never gives us an option to choose what our own device will look like in that cutscene. Even if it’s a small detail, it’s a bit disappointing to see this omission in a game that some are calling “the fashion game” thanks to its plentiful character customization options.

There’s always a chance that Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are saving phone cases for a later update. After all, we could see Mystery Gifts or a similar mechanic added eventually. Plus, we already know that this Legends game will get at least one DLC, unlike Legends: Arceus. But with all those shops in Lumiose, it’s kind of wild that none of them thought to specialize in Rotom Phone cases for Pokemon trainers who just want their phone to match their outfit of the day.

