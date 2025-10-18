Pokemon Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Legends: Z-A Feature (& Gen 10 Needs to Take Note)

After a long wait between games, Pokemon fans are finally experiencing what Pokemon Legends: Z-A has to offer. From new Mega evolutions to real-time battles, this game has quite a different feel from prior releases. Naturally, that means not every fan is going to love the game. But one key upgrade in Legends: Z-A is an obvious win, and we’re all hoping it sticks around for Gen 10 and beyond.

Character customization in prior Pokemon games has been pretty hit or miss. Once upon a time, we all got the same default pixel character. In recent years, some outfit customization has been added. But many fans wanted more, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A really delivered on that front. The game features a ton of different clothing items to choose from, along with multiple hairstyles and accessories. And the best part? There are no limits to what you can wear. No clothing, hairstyles, or items are gender-specific, so no matter which avatar you choose, you can wear whatever you like. And if social media is any indication, Pokemon fans are very here for it.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Players Can’t Stop Sharing Their Daily Looks

The stores in Lumiose City offer a truly staggering amount of options for your avatar to indulge in. From a new haircut and color to accessories and beyond, you could easily sink hours into exploring the boutiques of Lumiose. Alas, we can’t actually go inside the buildings, but the hologram shopping vibes aren’t a completely bad look. And for many players, the ability to truly and fully customize their character in a Pokemon game is a massive upgrade.

Since Pokemon Legends: Z-A came out, players have started threads inviting everyone to show off their personal style. Some players are even indulging in sharing their daily outfit, like you might do for your real-life looks. The game’s photo mode is an added bonus, as it entices players to show off their character and Pokemon in a variety of settings, including the cafes of Lumiose. I confess it took me longer than necessary to roll credits on Z-A because I couldn’t stop taking those photos myself. It’s wonderful to see that I’m not alone in loving the outfits and the photo mode options for showing them off.

Whether you opt to match the stylish Naveen like this trainer or go for your own look to fit your Pokemon team, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has the best character customization yet. And that means everyone wants to show off their latest look. But given that Z-A is an experimental Legends game, there’s no guarantee this level of choice is coming back for Gen 10.

Officially, we don’t know much about the next installment in the Pokemon franchise just yet. But with Legends: Z-A out in the world, it’s likely we’ll see Gen 10 revealed in the not-too-distant future. And while leaks have given us some sense of what we might expect, I know I’m not alone in hoping a ton of outfit options and character customization are on Nintendo’s list. A brand-new Pokedex full of new creatures is one of the things Z-A is missing, and if we can get that and a ton of options to make our avatar our own, Gen 10 will be setting itself up for a win.

