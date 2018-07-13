Female Eevee Gets a New Look in Pokemon: Let’s Go

Pokemon: Let’s Go will be introducing different forms for male and female Eevee, the first time ever that an Eevee will look differently based on its gender.

The Pokemon Company revealed that female Eevee will have a different fur pattern on its tail than its male counterpart. The female Eevee’s light tan-colored fur will resemble an upside down heart, while male Eevee will retain its usual spiky light colored fur. You can take a look at the differences between a male and female Eevee down below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

(male Eevee)

(female Eevee)

The Pokemon franchise has had gender differences in certain Pokemon dating back to the days of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Some Pokemon, like Pikachu, were retroactively given some subtle gender differences, but many Pokemon like Eevee remained unchanged. Eevee’s new tail design is the first time since the release of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that a Pokemon was retroactively given different designs based on their gender. It remains to be seen if any of Eevee’s evolved forms will also get new designs, or if this is just limited to Eevee.

Eevee’s heart-shaped tail design isn’t too different from a female Pikachu’s heart-shaped tail, which is the main way of telling the difference between a male Pikachu and a female Pikachu. The Pokemon Company likely added the subtle change to Eevee’s design to give it a parallel design to Pikachu and also encourage more female players to pick up the new Pokemon games. It also helps that the new Eevee design also means more merchandise that The Pokemon Company can sell.

Players will also be able to dress and style their Eevee with costumes and haircuts in Pokemon: Let’s Go. The same trailer also revealed some of the many outfits and hairstyle Eevee will have…although not everyone was thrilled about the haircut styles shown in the trailer.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.