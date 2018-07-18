Pokemon: Let’s Go Might Be Forward Compatible With Future Pokemon Games

Players of the Pokemon: Let’s Go games could be able to transfer their Pokemon into future Pokemon games.

The Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu recently interviewed Junichi Masuda about the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games. The new Pokemon games will be the first “main series” Pokemon games available on a household console, but they have some key differences from other Game Freak-developed Pokemon games. For one thing, wild Pokemon encounters have been entirely changed, and the new games will have a two player co-op mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite these differences, it seems like Masuda doesn’t want to prevent players from passing on Pokemon caught in Pokemon: Let’s Go to other games. When asked how players would be able to trade Pokemon to other titles, Masuda responded that “there have been times where you couldn’t bring Pokemon over from previous titles – I imagine that created some bad memories. I want to try and change that if I can.”

Although that’s hardly a firm commitment, it does seem that Masuda wants to prevent a situation like when the Pokemon series jumped from the Game Boy to the Game Boy Advance. Players were unable to trade between Pokemon Gold and Silver and Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, which meant that those early Pokemon were lost to the sands of time permanently. Recently, the Pokemon Company corrected this when releasing Virtual Console versions of those early Pokemon games, as Pokemon could be transferred into newer games via the Pokemon Bank app.

Game Freak is already working on their next Pokemon title, a Pokemon game that will be closer in style to “traditional” Pokemon games. It appears that Masuda and other Pokemon chiefs are looking for ways to bring over Pokemon from Pokemon: Let’s Go into that new Pokemon game…which would also serve as a handy way to keep the many new fans Pokemon: Let’s Go is sure to attract invested in the franchise.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.

(h/t Nintendo Everything)