Pokemon: Let’s Go Will Let Players Herd Pikachu

A new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go revealed what might be the most adorable minigame in Pokemon history.

The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! earlier this morning that largely focused on the upcoming Nintendo Switch games’ connectivity with Pokemon Go. However, it also briefly showed off a teaser for a new mini-game that will give players a chance to herd Pikachu for a chance to earn candies.

Basically, players are tasked with collecting a large group of Pikachu in an enclosed field at the GO Park complex, who then follow trainers around. A Golem will periodically try to scare the Pikachu using its Dig attack, which forces the player to collect the Pikachu a second time or go out of their way to avoid the Golem.

Per a press release, the mini-game becomes available once players collect 25 of the same species in GO Park, which can only be done by transferring Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go.

Players are rewarded with Candies, items that power up various Pokemon stats. While Pokemon Go fans will recognize Candies as a way to level up Pokemon in the mobile game, Pokemon: Let’s Go modified the candies so that they boost individual stats (such as attack, speed, or defense) instead. Players can also transfer Pokemon to Professor Oak to gain more candies.

The new trailer also showed off how transfers will work between Pokemon Go and Pokemon: Let’s Go. Players can transfer their Kanto Pokemon (and Alolan variants) into Pokemon: Let’s Go. The Pokemon will appear in a special Go Park and players can then attempt to capture them. The Go Park will replace the Safari Park from Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, and is located at Fuchsia City.

The Go Park can also store up to 1,000 Pokemon, divided into 20 individual fields.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee are loose remakes of Pokemon: Yellow, albeit with some big, big differences. The game has changed catch mechanics to look similar to Pokemon Go and has simplified other parts of the game for those uninitiated to Pokemon games.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.