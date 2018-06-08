Pokemon: Let’s Go Will Require Use of Motion Controls

The upcoming Nintendo Switch title Pokemon: Let’s Go will require the use of motion controls to catch Pokemon in the game.

When Nintnedo and The Pokemon Company unveiled the new Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee games last week, they emphasized the use of JoyCon motion controls and the upcoming PokeBall Plus controller to catch Pokemon within the game. It turns out that the gentle tossing motion isn’t just recommended…it’s required to catch Pokemon in the upcoming Pokemon games.

The Pokemon Company confirmed to Eurogamer that motion controls were a “compulsory” part of the game, stating that even in handheld mode with both Joy-Con controllers attached, players will still need to move around to aim…although the actual PokeBall release will be controlled by pushing a button.

Pokemon: Let’s Go borrowed at least a portion of the catch controls from Pokemon Go, which required players to use their phone’s touch screen to catch a Pokemon. The Pokemon Company explained that they opted for motion controls instead of using the Switch’s touchscreen because the Switch is “quite a bit” heavier than the average smartphone.

The Pokemon Company did not provide details on how motion controls would work with a Pro Controller, but we’re assuming that it will work similarly to how the handheld mode works in the game.

This isn’t the first time that a Nintendo Switch game has required motion controls. For instance, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild required motion controls for some of its shrine puzzles. However, this is probably the biggest Nintendo Switch game that fully integrates motion controls into such a central part of the game.

Pokemon: Let’s Go is being billed as a streamlined Pokemon game made for new and casual players. The game is a spiritual remake of Pokemon Yellow set in the Kanto version of the game and focused on the original 150 Pokemon. Players will be able to see Pokemon in the overworld map and the battling portion of catching Pokemon has been removed for a system similar to Pokemon Go‘s “feed berries” and then catch using accurate throw method.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will come out on November 16th.