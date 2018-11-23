‘Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Eevee’ Set Huge Nintendo Switch Sales Record

To no one's surprise (probably), the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee (pronounced "Ee-vee," someone tell Al Roker) have become the hottest selling Nintendo Switch games around. And that streak is likely to continue to keep going into the holiday season, even with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the horizon.

The Pokemon Company has announced that the combination of the two games managed to clear three million copies sold in just one week's time, becoming the fastest selling Nintendo Switch games since its launch last year. It even beat out the likes of Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, two of the most popular games for the console.

The full tweet, along with the celebratory image featuring the star characters, can be found below. It translates: "thanks to everyone who is playing the release of the first week of the world's total number of sales to achieve 3 million. Nintendo as Switch software, it seems to have updated the world's highest sales number of the first week of release! I #ピカブイ will tell you the charm of the future to be able to play to more people."

Now the real question is just how many more copies sell from here. No doubt with Black Friday happening this week, parents are rushing out to buy copies for their kids, even if the games aren't necessarily on sale. (Across the board, we've seen retailers stick to the $60 price tag.) But then Ultimate will come along and likely sell just as well, which may have some players doubling up to get both games at the same time.

More than likely, the game will go on to clear at least ten million copies sold, depending on how long its popularity lasts going into 2019. It wouldn't surprise us if fans kept coming back to it, even after Detective Pikachu opens in theaters in May 2019.

And if you need an idea of just what kind of longevity Pokemon games have on the market, check out the list of best-sellers below. Oh, yeah, the Let's Go! games are taking off like rockets.

Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow (Gameboy and Gameboy Color): 45 million

Pokemon Gold/Silver (Gameboy Color): 23.1 million

Pokemon Diamond/Pearl (Nintendo DS): 17.7 million

Pokemon X/Y (Nintendo 3DS): 16.4 million

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (Gameboy Advance): 16.3 million

Pokemon Sun/Moon (Nintendo 3DS): 16.2 million

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are available now for Nintendo Switch.