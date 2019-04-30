New Pokemon App Will Help You Grab a Shiny Pikachu or Eevee for ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’

The Pokemon Company is releasing a new app for its upcoming distribution of Shiny Pikachu and Shiny Eevee in Pokemon: Let’s Go. Earlier today, news leaked of a new “Pokemon Pass” app that players could use to get a Shiny Pikachu or Shiny Pikachu in their Pokemon: Let’s Go games. Starting on May 11th, players can scan a QR code at participating Target stores in the app to receive a serial code that will unlock a Shiny Pikachu in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and a Shiny Eevee in Pokemon: Let’s Go: Eevee. The Pokemon Pass will also be used as a way to obtain special Detective Pikachu stickers and a special Detective Pikachu Psyduck promotional card.

While the Pokemon Company hasn’t officially announced the app, Target has signs up in their toys section that confirm the app is coming. The app mainly appears to be a new way for players to grab special Pokemon without needing a physical code, as some stores occasionally run out of codes before a promotion ends, or the codes will end up online via other means. By moving this to an app, players don’t have to worry about stores running out of codes, and they don’t have to worry about losing their code either.

You can see the logo for Pokemon Pass below.

New Pokemon app titled Pokemon Pass inbound? Spotted at Target by @Tsukento

which redirects to https://t.co/MW67GOFabH Doesn’t appear to be anything on the Pokemon site (yet) pic.twitter.com/8s5CNbBnF0 — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) April 30, 2019

We’ll have more news on the new Pokemon Pass app soon. Expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

