Pokemon Fans Have Strong Opinions About Live-Action Netflix Series
Pokemon fans are decidedly mixed about the rumored live-action Pokemon television series being produced by Netflix. News broke about the new Pokemon project, which will be headed by Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, early today. Other than the name of the showrunner and the fact that the show will be live-action instead of animated, we don't know much about the new series, but many fans of the Pokemon franchise have already formed an opinion about the project. Of course, Pokemon fans are known for having strong opinions (who could forget the controversy surrounding the National Pokedex?) and live-action adaptations of any video game franchise will be sure to illicit some strong reactions from people. Still, we're surprised that there's so little goodwill towards the new Pokemon series given the generally positive opinion most people have about the last live-action show.
Check out some reactions below, and be sure to tune into out weekly Pokemon podcast A Wild Podcast Has Appeared next Monday at 12 PM ET on Twitch to hear more discussion about the show!
Joe Henderson is the Perfect Person for Something Like This
Man, @Henderson_Joe is the perfect person for something like this. https://t.co/nedqVFWXk8— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) July 26, 2021
Why Not?
One of the few anime/video game properties to have had a successful live action version, so why not? https://t.co/oqt1Q4k5fh— ReturnOfTheMatt (@TheRealMattHunt) July 26, 2021
They're Gonna Cast Real Pokemon For This?
live action…….. they’re gonna cast real pokémon for this? https://t.co/pNf1txOJaH— rosie (@mindysIahiri) July 26, 2021
Keeping Expectations Very Low
I love how all the reactions in the replies are very lukewarm loool "Live action series" plus "Netflix" plus "Pokemon" just sounds like it's doomed to fail. Keeping expectations VERY low.— Caroline✨🏹 (@toasty_coconut) July 26, 2021
I hope the live action Pokemon Netflix series looks like this
I hope the live action Pokemon netflix series looks like this. https://t.co/6CLJwAT9gY— Brian Bear (@BeaPeaBear) July 26, 2021
No thank you please
"Live Action Pokemon series"
No thank you, please. I'm so tired of live action based on animated series.— ZanbonSen ☆ (@ZanbonSen) July 26, 2021
Could Work Better than the Rumored Cancelled Zelda Series
Variety: A live action Pokémon Netflix series is in development.
My initial thoughts? I can see this working better than the rumored cancelled Zelda series.https://t.co/zDDSpLT0Ir— Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 26, 2021
Zero Faith in Netflix
As much as I enjoyed Detective Pikachu and thought it proved live-action Pokemon can work, I have ZERO faith in Netflix so file this one under extremely skeptical. https://t.co/8vSCCVOc1n— DeoxysPrime (@DeoxysPrime) July 26, 2021
Canceled After One Season
Detective Pikachu was able to pull off live action Pokémon but I highly doubt Netflix is going to be able to do it. It’ll get canceled after one season.— Saul (@saulnipolz) July 26, 2021
Puppets Instead of CGI
a pokemon live action tv series should use puppets instead of cgi for the pokemon— Dunc Dunc Groose 🏳️🌈 (@LunarWordsmith) July 26, 2021