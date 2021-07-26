Pokemon Fans Have Strong Opinions About Live-Action Netflix Series

Pokemon fans are decidedly mixed about the rumored live-action Pokemon television series being produced by Netflix. News broke about the new Pokemon project, which will be headed by Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, early today. Other than the name of the showrunner and the fact that the show will be live-action instead of animated, we don't know much about the new series, but many fans of the Pokemon franchise have already formed an opinion about the project. Of course, Pokemon fans are known for having strong opinions (who could forget the controversy surrounding the National Pokedex?) and live-action adaptations of any video game franchise will be sure to illicit some strong reactions from people. Still, we're surprised that there's so little goodwill towards the new Pokemon series given the generally positive opinion most people have about the last live-action show.

