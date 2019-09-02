Pokemon Masters Hits 10 Million Downloads

Pokemon Masters, the newest mobile game in the Pokemon franchise, has officially hit and surpassed 10 million downloads — all in just four days after the game’s official wide release! The mobile game seems to have struck a chord with fans, at least initially, with its focus on NPC trainers from the franchise’s history.

There is one small caveat to all of this: the game has technically been available in a select few locations prior to worldwide launch. So, it’s not like it went from zero to 10 million in those four days, and it’s unclear exactly where things stood prior to the broader release, but it’s still an impressive achievement even with the little asterisk next to the number of downloads.

The Japanese version of the official Pokemon Masters Twitter account confirmed as much early this morning. You can check out the official tweet — which is, of course, in Japanese — below:

Here’s how developer DeNA and The Pokemon Company describe Pokemon Masters, per the release release announcing its worldwide availability to download:

“Pokémon Masters is a strategy and battling game where players form teams of sync pairs (the combination of a Trainer and their partner Pokémon) to engage in 3-on-3 real-time battles against AI opponents. With 65 sync pairs to recruit at launch, players can team up with iconic duos such as Korrina & Lucario, Brendan & Treecko, Clair & Kindra, and many more. The game takes place in an all-new location, the island of Pasio, where Trainers and their partner Pokémon from every known Pokémon region have gathered to compete.”

