Pokemon Masters is closing in on its one-year anniversary, and in addition to adding new features, events, and more in celebration, the title will also be changing its name to Pokemon Masters EX starting on August 27th. While the game launched to some fanfare, it appears to have struggled a bit after its first week. There have been some serious changes since launch, however, and that's part of why the developers are set to rename the video game. According to today's press release, it is meant "to signify how much the game has changed and evolved since its release."

New features announced today include 6★EX sync pairs, a new powered-up version of sync pairs. Unlocking this grants a different outfit as well as making the sync pair's moves more powerful. The first sync pair to get this form is Sygna Suit Red & Charizard, though further sync pairs will receive the new 6★EX as well. The game also revealed a look at the Champion Stadium where players can take on the Kanto Elite Four and Blue by using 15 different sync pairs.

There are also in-game events like New World Dilemma featuring Cyrus & Palkia -- which joins players' teams when the event is completed. A new Spotlight Scout also features Sygna Suit Cynthia & Kommo-o from now through September 2nd. There's plenty more, of course, and if you are at all interested in what Pokemon Masters is doing, the full presentation, embedded above, is worth a watch. There is also the anniversary website to check out.

"Pokémon Masters is a strategy and battling game where players form teams of sync pairs (the combination of a Trainer and their partner Pokémon) to engage in 3-on-3 real-time battles against AI opponents," an official description of the mobile video game reads. The game launched with 65 sync pairs like Korrina & Lucario and Brendan & Treecko, and it has only continued to add to that number. It also takes place in a totally new location: the island of Pasio.

Pokemon Masters is currently available on iOS and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the mobile game right here.

