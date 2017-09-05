Pokemon McFlurries Come To McDonald's Japan With Weird Flavors You Won’t Want To Catch

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Say, friend, do you like Pokemon? If you clicked on this article, the answer is probably "yes." Do you like ice cream? If you're a normal human being, the answer is also probably "yes." Well then, you likely think Pokemon-themed McFlurries sound like a pretty good idea! And you'd be right! McDonald's Japan is planning to promote the upcoming Pokemon: I Choose You! movie with a special Pokemon McFlurry, but unfortunately, some of the flavors they're proposing leave…something to be desired.

McDonalds is giving Japanese fans six potential Pokemon McFlurry options, with the most-retweeted option being the one they'll actually put on the menu. And what options they are! The Bulbasaur McFlurry with be broccoli flavor, Jigglypuff is white peach, Gengar is purple potato, Charmander is habanero, Squirtle is sparkling soda, and Pikachu is chocolate banana.

Gee, does this contest seem fixed at all? The Pikachu option is the only one that even remotely resembles an actual McFlurry flavor. That yellow rat gets all the advantages. I mean, maybe habaneros and ice cream go great together, but I have my doubts. Points for really matching these flavors to respective Pokemon, although if we were really going for accuracy, Pikachu's would probably be ketchup flavor.

Unsurprisingly, the non-revolting Pikachu McFlurry is winning, with over 20,000 retweets. Meanwhile, Bulbasaur's broccoli concoction is (rightfully) running dead last with a little over 4,000 retweets. Even if you're not Japanese, you can still try to skew the results – just head over to this page, and click on your favorite to retweet and vote. I voted Gengar, just because I think it would be funny if McDonalds were forced to mass-produce weird potato McFlurry than nobody will ever order.

Pokemon: I Choose You! releases in July 15 in Japan. There isn't a North American date yet, although the Pokemon movies usually arrive here in December.

