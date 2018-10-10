Pokemon Teases Meltan’s Terrifying Second Form

The adorable new Pokemon Meltan might have a scary secret, as teased in a new video.

The Pokemon Company released a new video earlier today, detailing some of the behavior of the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan. This Pokemon was first revealed last month via a Pokemon Go tie-in, and players can only catch the Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meltan looks like an adorable Pokemon, with a hexagonal nut for a head and a squishy body made of liquid metal. And interestingly, the Pokemon Company keeps showing multiple Meltan together, which is a rarity for a Mythical Pokemon.

The new video mostly shows Meltan looking cute and mischievous by eating metal, exploring its surroundings, and playing with other Meltan. However, the end of the video teases that Meltan has a secret – a second and much more imposing second form.

While no details about the second form was given, the video suggests that the Meltan somehow merged together to create a much more powerful Meltan. This Meltan retains its hexagonal nut head, but has a much larger body, complete with a very sturdy torso and arms.

Meltan wouldn’t be the first Pokemon with multiple forms (the Mythical Pokemon Deoxys has four forms that it can switch between), but it would be the first time that a Mythical Pokemon merged with other Pokemon of the same species to become more powerful. If the merging theory is correct, it means that Deoxys has a very similar form-changing mechanic to the Legendary Pokemon Zygarde, which is formed of multiple cells that fuse together in one of three forms.

Players can obtain Meltan by transferring a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go. Pokemon Go players will then receive a Mystery Box that can be opened to encounter the Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go. After its caught, players can transfer Meltan into Pokemon: Let’s Go. Special Research will also be available in Pokemon Go related to this new Pokemon.

We’ll have more information about Meltan and its mysterious new form in the coming months.