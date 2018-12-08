New ‘Pokemon’ Mobile Game Seemingly In Development

The Pokemon Company is apparently gearing up to deliver another Pokemon mobile game, according to a new job listing.

The listing, which comes via LinkedIn (courtesy of Game Informer), is for a Principal Game Designer, and specifically mentions that experience in designing mobile games is preferred in applicants.

Interestingly, the listing also reveals that the team is looking for someone with experience in Unity. Now, the only Pokemon game that uses the Unity engine is Pokemon Trading Card Game, which is currently available only on tablets. In other words, it’s possible The Pokemon Company is working on bringing the game to mobile phones. Or, this could be for something entirely new.

The job description reads as follows:

“The Pokémon Company International (TPCi), a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.

“The Principal Game Designer will work within a team of designers, engineers, artists, producers, and tester to create an upcoming mobile game. We are looking for a creative individual that not only understands the secret sauce to fun games but also can communicate that vision to others. This candidate will spend a lot of time coordinating with both Studio leadership and individual contributors and must have fantastic people skills.”

5 years or more experience in mobile\video game design

2 years or more experience as a Lead or Principal Game Designer

UX/UI skills a plus

Design management skills, a plus

Experience with Unity a plus

It’s important to note that this job listing has nothing to do with Pokemon Go, which is handled by a different team, Niantic, though The Pokemon Company is involved with it.

As for when we will find out more, I’m not sure. Hopefully soon. What I do know is that anytime you have the words Pokemon and mobile together you may just have the next big thing.