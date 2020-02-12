New Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Trailer Revealed

While the whole world is currently obsessed with Pokemon Home and Pokemon Sword and Shield, it’s almost easy to forget that another Pokemon title is slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks. Of course, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company haven’t forgotten, as they’ve just released a new trailer for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX! For older fans and newcomers alike, the trailer gives a good glimpse at what can be expected from the upcoming remake, particularly the new, watercolor-inspired graphics. The gameplay, however, should be quite familiar to fans of the Pokemon spin-off series.

Like so many other Pokemon games, the first installment in the Mystery Dungeon franchise was released in two different versions: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team. Rescue Team DX is a remake of that particular game, albeit in one package with a handful of improvements outside of the graphic facelift. Most notably, the game will feature elements that weren’t present in the Pokemon franchise when the original Mystery Dungeon released in 2005, such as Mega Evolution.

Unlike so many other Pokemon games, Rescue Team DX actually places players in the role of a Pokemon. Well, sort of. Players actually take on the role of a human that has been turned into one of 16 different Pokemon, including fan favorites such as Pikachu, Charmander, Totodile, and more. In the game, players must traverse dungeons in a Roguelike adventure.

What if you woke up one day to find that you’ve become…a Pokémon?! Getting hyped for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Here’s a little of what you can expect!

https://t.co/7XfkBRCg6R pic.twitter.com/1RKSvtLy5q — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 12, 2020

The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series has maintained a faithful following since the original game’s release in 2005. While it never did reach the same level of popularity as the main series, it’s one of the few spin-offs that has received multiple iterations, let alone a remake. For Pokemon fans that have never experienced the Mystery Dungeon franchise, it would seem that there’s no better time than the present! Those fans won’t have to wait long; Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will arrive on Nintendo Switch March 6th.

Are you excited for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Have you ever played a game in the spin-off franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!